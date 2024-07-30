7 Piece Garden Dining Set Black and Brown Poly Rattan

Create a compelling and cohesive aesthetic in your outdoor space with this garden dining set! Weather-resistant material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is weather resistant and easy to clean. It remains beautiful on the outside for a long period of time. It offers great quality, convenience and an aesthetic look. Sturdy frame: The powder-coated steel frames make the outdoor dining set sturdy and stable for daily outdoor use. Practical tabletop: The smooth tabletop of the dining table is made of tempered glass which is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Additionally, the sturdy tabletop is perfect for placing meals, drinks, and other decorative items. Reclining and foldable design: The chairs' backrests feature 7 reclining settings, so you can always find the most comfortable seating position. Additionally, the garden chairs can be folded to save space when not in use. Note:In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to protect it with a waterproof cover. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Table: . Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 160 x 80 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, aluminium with a powder-coated finish, WPC . Dimensions: 55 x 64 x 105 cm (W x D x H) . Chair backrests recline in 7 positions . Delivery contains: . 6 x Chair . 1 x Table