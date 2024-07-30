9 Piece Garden Bar Set Solid Wood Acacia

This wooden garden bar set has an elegant design and is meant to be the focal point of your garden, patio or terrace. Practical material: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Additionally, the oil-finished surface makes it easy to clean the garden table and chairs. Strong and sturdy structure: The wooden frames of the outdoor dining set ensure sturdiness and stability. Comfortable bar stools: The footrests provide extra seating comfort. Timeless look: The sleek design of the wooden bistro table and stools make them a timeless investment for your home. Note:In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Table dimensions: 150 x 70 x 105 cm (L x W x H) . Bar stool dimensions: 30.5 x 30.5 x 74 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 8 x Bar stool