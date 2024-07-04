8 Piece Garden Lounge Set with Cushions Poly Rattan Black

This stylish yet highly comfortable rattan sofa set will be an eye-catcher in your garden or on the patio. Thanks to the weather-resistant PE rattan, the sofa set is easy to clean and is hard-wearing and suitable for daily use. The sofa features a sturdy, powder-coated steel frame, which is highly durable. The removable seat and back cushions are very comfortable. The polyester covers are soft and easy to clean. Thanks to the large storage box, you can put in any items and take them out for immediate use. The rattan sofa set can be easily moved to suit any setting. Delivery includes two 2-seater sofas, 2 armless sofas, 1 storage box, 2 footrests, 1 coffee table, 6 back cushions, 6 seat cushions and 6 pillows. Note: We recommend covering the set in rain, snow and frost. Important information - Sofa colour: Black . Cushion and pillow colour: Cream white . Sofa material: PE rattan + powder-coated steel frame . Cushion and pillow cover material: Fabric (160 g/m¬≤ polyester) . 2-seater sofa dimensions: 118 x 60 x 64 cm (W x D x H) . Armless sofa dimensions: 56 x 60 x 64 cm (W x D x H) . Storage box dimensions: 60 x 60 x 64 cm (W x D x H) . Coffee table dimensions: 95 x 50 x 33 cm (L x W x H) . Footrest dimensions: 46 x 46 x 30 cm (L x W x H) . Seat cushion thickness: 6 cm . Pillow size: 40 x 40 cm (L x W) . Delivery includes: . 2 x 2-seater sofa . 2 x Armless sofa . 1 x Storage box . 1 x Coffee table with 5 mm tempered transparent glass tabletop . 2 x Footrest . 6 x Back cushion . 6 x Seat cushion . 6 x Pillow