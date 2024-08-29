9 Piece Garden Lounge Set Grey Impregnated Pinewood

This garden lounge set is an ideal choice for you to relax and enjoy the weather, take a nap, or chat with your family or friends. With a timeless pallet design, the wooden sofa set adds a touch of rustic charm to your patio, garden or living room. Made of impregnated pinewood, the pallet lounge set is durable, weather-resistant. This outdoor sofa set has a solid construction and requires little maintenance. Additionally, the modular design also makes it possible to place the set in any arrangement as per your taste. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to protect it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Pinewood, grey impregnated . Corner sofa dimensions: 69 x 70 x 66 cm (W x D x H) . Middle sofa dimensions: 60 x 70 x 66 cm (W x D x H) . Table/Footrest dimensions: 60 x 62 x 37 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 4 x Middle sofa . 3 x Corner sofa . 2 x Table/Footrest