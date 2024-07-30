Marketplace.
3 Piece Bistro Set Black Cast Aluminium

3 Piece Bistro Set Black Cast Aluminium

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£471.99

£471.99/each

3 Piece Bistro Set Black Cast Aluminium
Enjoy a cup of coffee or have a chat with your family and friends in the garden, backyard, or on the balcony with this bistro set! Sturdy and durable frame: The garden bistro set, made of cast aluminium, is sturdy and durable enough to provide long-term service. The rust-resistant and weather-resistant material makes it ideal for outdoor use all year round. Comfortable seating experience: The high backrest and seat with a hollow design are comfortable and stylish. Ergonomically curved armrests can effectively relax your arms as well. Practical design: This garden table has an umbrella hole that can perfectly accommodate your umbrella to protect you from sun or rain. Wide applications: The bistro set is perfect for any front porch, patio, backyard, lawn, garden, etc. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Garden table: . Colour: Black . Material: Cast aluminium . Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Garden chair: . Colour: Black . Material: Cast aluminium . Dimensions: 61 x 60 x 93 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 2 x Garden chair

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here