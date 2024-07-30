3 Piece Bistro Set Black Cast Aluminium

Enjoy a cup of coffee or have a chat with your family and friends in the garden, backyard, or on the balcony with this bistro set! Sturdy and durable frame: The garden bistro set, made of cast aluminium, is sturdy and durable enough to provide long-term service. The rust-resistant and weather-resistant material makes it ideal for outdoor use all year round. Comfortable seating experience: The high backrest and seat with a hollow design are comfortable and stylish. Ergonomically curved armrests can effectively relax your arms as well. Practical design: This garden table has an umbrella hole that can perfectly accommodate your umbrella to protect you from sun or rain. Wide applications: The bistro set is perfect for any front porch, patio, backyard, lawn, garden, etc. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Garden table: . Colour: Black . Material: Cast aluminium . Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Garden chair: . Colour: Black . Material: Cast aluminium . Dimensions: 61 x 60 x 93 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 2 x Garden chair