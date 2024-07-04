5 Piece Garden Dining Set Solid Wood Acacia

Enjoy a nice meal outdoors with your family and friends with this wooden garden dining set! Premium material: This garden dining set is made of solid acacia wood, a tropical hardwood, which is weather-resistant and durable for years of use. The oil-finished surface is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Extendable table: The dining table is extendable, meeting your different needs. Adjustable and folding chair: The outdoor chair can be adjusted to 5 positions, providing you with optimal seating comfort. These dinner chairs can also be folded to save space when not in use. Note:In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solutionStoring: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Solid acacia wood with grey wash finish . Table dimensions: (120-170) x 80 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Chair dimensions: 57 x 69 x 111 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 4 x Chair