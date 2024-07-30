2 Piece Garden Lounge Set with Cushions Poly Rattan Brown

This rattan garden sofa and stool set will make a great addition to your outdoor living space. It will add a touch of modern elegance to your patio, balcony or garden with its understated, yet stylish design. Made of weather-resistant and waterproof PE rattan, the set is easy to clean, hard-wearing and suitable for daily use. The powder-coated steel frame makes the set very sturdy and durable. Thanks to the lightweight construction, it is easy to move around. This set is delivered with highly comfortable, thickly padded seat and back cushions. The cushion covers are removable and washable. The stool has a fold-out footrest and can be used combined with the sofa in various configurations, so you can always find the most comfortable seating or lying position. Delivery includes a 2-seater sofa, a stool and five cushions. Note: We recommend covering the set in the rain, snow and frost. Important information - Rattan colour: Brown . Material: PE rattan + powder-coated steel frame . Cushion colour: Cream white . Cushion material: 100% polyester . Cushion thickness: 5 cm . Removable, washable cushion covers . 2-seater sofa dimensions: 123 x 65 x 72 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 107 cm . Seat depth: 57 cm . Seat height from the ground: 27 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 56 cm . Stool dimensions: 106/133 x 56 x 30 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery includes: . 1 x 2-seater sofa . 1 x Stool . 5 x Cushion