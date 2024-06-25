Marketplace.
6 Piece Garden Pallet Lounge Set Natural Wood

6 Piece Garden Pallet Lounge Set Natural Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£361.99

£361.99/each

6 Piece Garden Pallet Lounge Set Natural Wood
Our garden pallet lounge set will be an ideal choice for you to relax and enjoy the weather, take a nap, or to chat with your family or friends. With a timeless pallet design, the wooden lounge set will add a touch of rustic charm to your patio, garden or living room. Made of impregnated, pinewood, the outdoor lounge set is durable, and weather resistant. This patio sofa set has a solid construction and requires little maintenance. Combined with soft, thickly-padded cushions (not included), our lounge set will provide the utmost comfort. The coffee table is ideal for keeping food and drinks within reach. The garden furniture set is easy to assemble. Please note wood is a natural product and may show imperfections. Important information - Colour: Natural wood color . Material: Impregnated pinewood . Lounge set dimensions: 330 x 126 x 55 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 25 cm . Coffee table dimensions: 60 x 60 x 25 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable for both outdoor and indoor use . Needs assembly . Delivery includes: . 3 x Pallet ottoman . 1 x Pallet bench . 2 x Pallet corner bench

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here