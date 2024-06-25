6 Piece Garden Pallet Lounge Set Natural Wood

Our garden pallet lounge set will be an ideal choice for you to relax and enjoy the weather, take a nap, or to chat with your family or friends. With a timeless pallet design, the wooden lounge set will add a touch of rustic charm to your patio, garden or living room. Made of impregnated, pinewood, the outdoor lounge set is durable, and weather resistant. This patio sofa set has a solid construction and requires little maintenance. Combined with soft, thickly-padded cushions (not included), our lounge set will provide the utmost comfort. The coffee table is ideal for keeping food and drinks within reach. The garden furniture set is easy to assemble. Please note wood is a natural product and may show imperfections. Important information - Colour: Natural wood color . Material: Impregnated pinewood . Lounge set dimensions: 330 x 126 x 55 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 25 cm . Coffee table dimensions: 60 x 60 x 25 cm (L x W x H) . Suitable for both outdoor and indoor use . Needs assembly . Delivery includes: . 3 x Pallet ottoman . 1 x Pallet bench . 2 x Pallet corner bench