2-seater Garden Bench with Cream White Cushions (UK/IE/FI/NO only)

Enjoy your leisure time with this elegant 2-seater garden bench, it will fit in inside and outside space perfectly. Solid acacia wood: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Comfortable seat experience: The backrest and armrest add extra seating comfort for the bench. The removable seat and back cushions also provide comfort for your sitting time. Modular design: Standing out with its modular design, all parts can be arranged and customised as you need. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Good to know:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Cushion colour: Cream white . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish, fabric (100% polyester) . Dimensions of each corner sofa: 70 x 70 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . Seat cushion dimensions: 68 x 68 x 6 cm (L x W x H) . Back cushion dimensions: 58 x 35 x 10 cm /68 x 35 x 10 cm (L x W x H) . Weather resistantDelivery contains:2 x Corner sofa . 2 x Seat cushion . 4 x Back cushion