7 Piece Garden Dining Set Black PVC Rattan

Enjoy a cosy coffee time in your outdoor space with this garden dining set! This dining set is a perfect addition to your garden and terrace, creating a lasting impression! Durable PVC rattan: PVC rattan is a sturdier and more durable option for natural rattan. PVC is known for its weather-resistant qualities like protection from UV rays and resistance to moisture. Sturdy frame: The steel frame of the garden dining set ensures sturdiness and stability. Sturdy tabletop: The sturdy tabletop of the dinner table is perfect for placing meals, drinks, vases, fruit bowls, or other decorative items. Comfortable seat experience: With a backrest and armrests, the garden seating allows you to sit back comfortably after a long day. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Dining chair: . Colour: Black . Material: PVC rattan, powder-coated steel, solid teak wood . Dimensions: 59 x 58 x 85.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 44 cm . Seat depth: 45 cm . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Table: . Colour: Black . Material: Glass, powder-coated steel . Overall dimensions: 190 x 90 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Pointed steel legs . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 6 x Dining chair . 1 x Table