Marketplace.
5 Piece Garden Bar Set Grey Solid Wood Pine

5 Piece Garden Bar Set Grey Solid Wood Pine

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£363.99

£363.99/each

5 Piece Garden Bar Set Grey Solid Wood Pine
Take a sip of your favourite drink or enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends around this wooden garden bar set! Solid pine wood: This bar set is made of solid pine wood. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy top: The bar table of the pub set has a sturdy top, which is perfect for placing your drinks, food and other decorative items. Practical design: These wooden bar stools have no backrest, so you can sit comfortably on either side of the stools and store them under the countertop when not in use. Wide applications: With its minimalist design, the patio bar set can be integrated into any corner of the garden, patio, balcony, backyard, etc. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Solid pinewood . Garden table dimensions: 82.5 x 82.5 x 110 cm (L x W x H) . Bar stool dimensions (each): 40 x 36 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 4 x Bar stool

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here