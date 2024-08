3 Piece Garden Sofa Set Wax Brown Solid Wood Pine

This garden sofa set is the perfect addition to your backyard, terrace, or patio, providing a comfortable and inviting space for chatting with family and friends or simply relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. Sturdy and durable material: Solid pinewood is known for its strength and durability. Its straight grains and distinctive knots contribute to its rustic charm. Well-ventilated and pooling prevention: The slatted design promotes optimal airflow and effectively prevents water pooling, ensuring a dry and comfortable seat. Modular design: This outdoor furniture set has a modular design, making it completely flexible and easy to move around, so you can create a customised outdoor furniture arrangement. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Wax brown . Material: Solid pine wood . Load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Cushion included: No . Assembly required: Yes . Corner seat: . Dimensions: 70 x 70 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 63.5 x 63.5 cm (W x D) . Backrest height: 37 cm . Seat height from the ground: 30 cm . Centre seat: . Dimensions: 70 x 70 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 70 x 63.5 cm (W x D) . Backrest height: 37 cm . Seat height from the ground: 30 cm . Delivery contains: . 2 x Corner seat . 1 x Centre seat