7 Piece Garden Dining Set Grey and Black

This garden dining set, featuring an elegant design, is an excellent choice for dining or lounging on your patio and garden. Strong frame: The table and chairs, featuring a powder-coated steel frame, are durable and stable. Durable material: Thanks to the water-resistant and breathable textilene fabric, the garden chairs are hard-wearing, easy to maintain and suitable for daily outdoor use. Space-saving chairs: The chairs are perfect for your balcony and other small spaces as they can be stacked to save space when not in use. Stylish table legs: The patio table's legs are stylishly crafted, featuring curved dynamic details and ensuring its strength and beauty. Thus, creating a striking statement piece for your outdoors. Practical and easy-to-clean tabletop: The smooth glass tabletop is easy to clean with a damp cloth and perfect for placing your meals, drinks and other decorative items. Note:In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Table: . Colour: Grey and black . Material: Powder-coated steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 140 x 70 x 70 cm (L x W x H) . Features 5 mm silk-screen printed glass . Chair: . Colour: Grey . Material: Powder-coated steel, textilene fabric . Dimensions: 55 x 65 x 89 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 42 cm . Stackable . Weather-resistant . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 6 x Chair