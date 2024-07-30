13 Piece Garden Lounge Set Solid Pinewood

Marketplace.
This garden lounge set is an excellent choice for relaxing and enjoying the weather, taking a nap, or chatting with your family or friends. The garden lounge set is made of solid pinewood, making it sturdy and stable. You can combine it with other modular segments to create your own personal garden lounge set configurations! Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solutionStoring: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Colour: Honey brown . Material: Solid pinewood . Middle/Corner sofa dimensions: 70 x 70 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . Table/Footrest dimensions: 70 x 70 x 30 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Delivery contains: . 8 x Middle sofa . 4 x Corner sofa . 1 x Table/Footrest

