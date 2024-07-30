5 Piece Garden Dining Set Black Steel and Textilene

Enjoy a nice meal or afternoon tea in your outdoor space with this garden dining set! Featuring an elegant design, it will become the focal point of your garden and patio! Stable frame: The armchairs and table have a powder-coated steel construction, making them sturdy and stable. Durable material: Thanks to the strong textilene fabric, these outdoor chairs are weather-resistant and easy to clean. Sturdy tabletop: The tabletop is made of tempered glass, making it easy to clean. Additionally, the tabletop is perfect for placing snacks, drinks, vases, fruit bowls, or other decorative items. Comfortable seating experience: Designed with a curved backrest and armrests, the garden armchair has a more ergonomic shape for maximum comfort. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Table: . Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Black and anthracite . Material: Powder-coated steel, textilene . Dimensions: 51 x 66 x 88 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity: 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 4 x Chair