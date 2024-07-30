6 Piece Garden Lounge Set Impregnated Wood Pine

This wooden garden lounge set, standing out with the slatted design, will make a great addition to your garden, patio, or terrace for enjoying a cosy time with your family or friends. Impregnated wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Impregnation is a preservation process that is carried out by using autoclaves. The pressure-treatment increases resistance to decay and weather. Sturdy and stable frame: The wooden frames make the lounge set sturdy and stable for daily outdoor use. Modular design: The sofa set is flexible and easy to move around. You can combine it with other modular segments in the webshop to create your own personal garden lounge set configurations! Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. The cushions are not included in the delivery. Important information - Material: Vacuum pressure impregnated pinewood . Slat material: Plywood . Corner sofa dimensions: 66 x 62 x 70.5 cm (W x D x H) . Middle sofa dimensions: 62 x 62 x 70.5 cm (W x D x H) . Garden footstool/coffee table dimensions: 62 x 62 x 32 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Corner sofa . 2 x Middle sofa . 3 x Garden footstool/coffee table