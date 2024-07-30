7 Piece Garden Dining Set Solid Wood Eucalyptus

This wooden garden dining set has a rustic, timeless design and will be a great choice for dining in the garden or on the patio. Solid eucalyptus wood: Solid eucalyptus wood is a beautiful natural material. Eucalyptus wood is extremely dense and water repellent. The material is well-known for its rich reddish-brown colour. Extendable dining table: Thanks to its special design, this wooden table can be extended when extra space is required. Practical umbrella hole: This outdoor table features an umbrella hole to provide an appropriate spot for your umbrella to help you avoid sunlight and rain. Reclining wooden chairs: The garden armchairs feature curved seats and backrests. Additionally, the backrest can be adjusted in 5 positions, so you can always find a comfortable position. Foldable design: These dining chairs can be folded to save space when not in use. You can easily carry them with you anywhere on your outdoor trips. Note:In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Table: . Material: Solid eucalyptus wood with an oil finish . Table dimensions: (150-200) x 100 x 75 cm (W x D x H) . Features extension function . With an umbrella hole . Chair: . Material: Solid eucalyptus wood with an oil finish . Chair dimensions: 58 x 71 x 112 cm (W x D x H) . Chair with footrest dimensions: 58 x 115 x 112 cm (W x D x H) . Can be reclined in 5 positions . Foldable for easy storage . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 4 x Chair . 2 x Chair with footrest