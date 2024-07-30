3 Piece Garden Dining Set Black

This exquisitely designed garden dining set is meant to be the focal point of your garden or patio! The steel frame makes the table and chairs sturdy and stable. As the set is also lightweight, all items are easy to move around. What‚Äôs more, the smooth glass tabletop is easy to clean with a damp cloth and perfect for placing meals, drinks and other decorative items. The garden chairs are made of PE rattan, resistant to poor weather and UV rays. Additionally, the curved backrests also add extra seating comfort for the chairs. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Table: . Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel, glass . Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 66.5 x 53.5 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 53.5 cm . Seat depth: 46 cm . Seat height: 42 cm . Armrest: No . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 2 x Chair