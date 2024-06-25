5 Piece Garden Bistro Set with Cushions Black Poly Rattan

This stylish garden bistro set provides you with a leisurely and comfortable time with your family and friends. Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is weather resistant and easy to clean. It remains beautiful on the outside for a long period of time. It offers great quality, convenience and an aesthetic look. Sturdy and stable frame: The powder-coated steel frame of the garden furniture set ensures sturdiness and stability. Comfortable seat experience: Designed with backrests and armrests, these garden bistro chairs provide maximum comfort. The thickly padded cushions of the bistro chairs also provide extra comfort while sitting. Sturdy tabletop: The sturdy tabletop of the bistro table is perfect for placing coffee, drinks, vases, fruit bowls, or other decorative items. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Table: . Colour: Black . Material: Poly rattan, powder-coated steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 55 x 75 cm (Diameter x H) . Glass thickness: 5 cm . Chair: . Colour: Black . Material: Poly rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 61 x 60 x 88 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 47 x 46 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 43 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 64/61 cm . Cushion: . Cushion colour: Cream white . Cushion cover material: Fabric (100% polyester) . Filling material: Foam . Dimensions: 47 x 46 x 5 cm (W x D x T) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 4 x Chair with seat cushion