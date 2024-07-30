5 Piece Outdoor Dining Set Black

It is a great choice for al fresco dining or relaxing in the outdoor space! The powder-coated steel frames make the table and chairs sturdy and stable for daily outdoor use. Thanks to the water-resistant PE rattan, the chairs are easy to clean and hard-wearing. The smooth glass tabletop is easy to clean with a damp cloth and perfect for placing meals, drinks and other decorative items. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, glass . Table dimensions: 80 x 80 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair dimensions: 55.5 x 53.5 x 95 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 34 cm . Seat depth: 43 cm . Seat height from the ground: 44 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 64 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 4 x Chair