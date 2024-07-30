5 Piece Folding Outdoor Dining Set Solid Wood Teak

This stylish wooden outdoor dining set features an elegant design and is an excellent choice for al fresco dining or relaxing with friends in the garden or patio. Solid teak wood: Solid teak wood is a beautiful natural material. It has been seasoned, kiln dried and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance. Foldable design: The dinner table and chairs can be folded to save space when not in use. Sturdy frame: The wooden frames of the patio table and chairs ensure sturdiness and stability. Note:In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solutionStoring: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Table: . Material: Fine sanded teak hardwood with waterbase finish . Dimensions (unfolded): 110 x 110 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (folded): 110 x 14 x 75 cm (W x D x H) . Tabletop thickness: 2.2 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Chair: . Material: Fine sanded teak hardwood with waterbase finish . Chair dimensions (unfolded): 46 x 62 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Chair dimensions (folded): 46 x 9 x 109 cm (W x D x H) . Seat depth: 42 cm . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Assembly required: No . Delivery contains: . 1 x Folding table . 4 x Folding chair