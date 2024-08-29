7 Piece Garden Bar Set Solid Wood Pine

Take a sip of your favourite drink or enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends around this wooden garden bar set! Solid pine wood: This bar set is made of solid pine wood. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy top: The bar table of the pub set has a sturdy top, which is perfect for placing your drinks, food and other decorative items. Comfortable seating: The backrest and footrest of the wooden bar stool provide a comfortable seating experience to relax your back and legs. Wide applications: With its minimalist design, the patio bar set can be integrated into any corner of the garden, patio, balcony, backyard, etc. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid pinewood (untreated) . Garden table dimensions: 159.5 x 82.5 x 110 cm (L x W x H) . Bar stool dimensions (each): 40 x 42 x 120 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 6 x Bar stool