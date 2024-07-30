4 Piece Garden Dining Set with Cushions Grey Poly Rattan

This garden dining set is a great choice for al fresco dining or just relaxing in the garden, backyard, or on the patio. Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is a strong, low-maintenance synthetic material that looks like natural rattan. It's lightweight, easy to clean, and commonly used for outdoor furniture due to its durability and weather-resistant properties. Comfortable seat experience: This outdoor furniture, complete with thickly padded cushions, offers a comfortable seating experience. Removable and washable cover: These seat cushions feature removable covers for easy washing and maintenance. Stable and easy-to-clean tabletop: This garden table has an acacia wood top that is sturdy, durable, and easy to clean with a damp cloth. Robust and stable frame: The powder-coated steel frame ensures that the garden furniture is strong and stable for daily outdoor use. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . UV-resistant . Assembly required: Yes . Table: . Colour: Grey . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 140 x 80 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Middle hole diameter: 5 cm . Bench: . Colour: Grey . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 108 x 57 x 85 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 100 x 48.5 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 42.5 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 59.5 cm . Chair: . Colour: Grey . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 54 x 57 x 85 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 46.5 x 49 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 42.5 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 59.5 cm . Cushion: . Colour: Dark grey . Cover material: Fabric (100% polyester) . Filling material: Foam . Bench cushion dimensions: 100 x 48 x 3 cm (W x D x T) . Chair cushion dimensions: 46 x 48 x 3 cm (W x D x T) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 1 x Garden bench . 2 x Garden chair . 1 x Bench cushion with removable and washable cover . 2 x Chair cushion with removable and washable cover