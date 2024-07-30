5 Piece Garden Dining Set Solid Wood Teak

Relax and enjoy a lovely afternoon tea and meals with your family and friends with this classic wooden garden dining set! Solid teak wood: The dining set is made of solid teak wood. Solid teak wood is a beautiful natural material. It has been seasoned, kiln dried and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance. Foldable function: The outdoor dining set can be folded to save space when not in use. Comfortable experience: The backrest of the garden dining chair gives you excellent support, providing an optimal comfortable experience. Sturdy tabletop: The sturdy tabletop of the dining table is perfect for placing meals, drinks, vases, fruit bowls, or other decorative items. Parasol hole: There is a parasol hole in the tabletop so you can easily attach a parasol to create a shady spot. Slatted design: The outdoor dining chair designed with a slatted design looks simple and timeless. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Table: . Material: Solid teak wood with waterbase finish . Dimensions: 85 x 85 x 76 cm (L x W x H) . Parasol hole diameter: 5 cm . Folding garden chair: . Material: Solid teak wood with waterbase finish . Dimensions (each): 55 x 61 x 90 cm (L x W x H) . Seat size: 41 x 43 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 66.5 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 4 x Folding garden chair