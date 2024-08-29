Marketplace.
image 1 of 3 Piece Garden Dining Set Black Poly Rattan and Steel
image 1 of 3 Piece Garden Dining Set Black Poly Rattan and Steelimage 2 of 3 Piece Garden Dining Set Black Poly Rattan and Steelimage 3 of 3 Piece Garden Dining Set Black Poly Rattan and Steelimage 4 of 3 Piece Garden Dining Set Black Poly Rattan and Steelimage 5 of 3 Piece Garden Dining Set Black Poly Rattan and Steel

3 Piece Garden Dining Set Black Poly Rattan and Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£212.99

£212.99/each

3 Piece Garden Dining Set Black Poly Rattan and Steel
Enjoy a nice meal or afternoon tea in your outdoor space with this garden dining set! Featuring an elegant design, it will become the focal point of your garden and patio! Durable material: Poly rattan is an exceptional resistance material and durable in different weather conditions. It also needs little maintenance. Sturdy frame: This garden table and chair are constructed with a steel frame, which ensures sturdiness and stability. Practical tabletop: The smooth tabletop of the dinner table is made of tempered glass which is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Additionally, the sturdy tabletop is perfect for placing meals, drinks, and other decorative items. Space-saving chair: The dinner chair is lightweight and can be stacked to save space when not in use. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Chair: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, steel . Dimensions: 51 x 60 x 87 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 48 cm . Seat height from the ground: 42 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Table: . Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Chair . 1 x Table

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here