3 Piece Garden Dining Set Black Poly Rattan and Steel

Enjoy a nice meal or afternoon tea in your outdoor space with this garden dining set! Featuring an elegant design, it will become the focal point of your garden and patio! Durable material: Poly rattan is an exceptional resistance material and durable in different weather conditions. It also needs little maintenance. Sturdy frame: This garden table and chair are constructed with a steel frame, which ensures sturdiness and stability. Practical tabletop: The smooth tabletop of the dinner table is made of tempered glass which is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Additionally, the sturdy tabletop is perfect for placing meals, drinks, and other decorative items. Space-saving chair: The dinner chair is lightweight and can be stacked to save space when not in use. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Chair: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, steel . Dimensions: 51 x 60 x 87 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 48 cm . Seat height from the ground: 42 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Table: . Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Chair . 1 x Table