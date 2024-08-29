Stackable Garden Chair Set 5 pcs Anthracite Powder-coated Steel

This garden chair set featuring a stylish look is a striking addition to your current outdoor and indoor living space. Powder-coated steel: This garden bar set is made of powder-coated steel, which is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. The powder coating on the surface of steel creates a protective layer against rust, corrosion, and wear. Practical design: These bistro chairs have backrests, which can provide you added comfort, so you can sit comfortably on the chairs. Stackable function: The stackable design of the chairs save room space. Mesh tabletop: The mesh tabletop features beautiful patterns and is suitable for placing drinks, food and other essentials. Wide applications: This multifunctional outdoor chair set features a perfect shape to fit in any environment in your house. It can be used in your kitchen, dining room, living room, patio etc. Important information - Assembly required: Yes . Chair: . Colour: Anthracite . Material: Powder-coated steel with electrophoresis treatment . Dimensions: 56 x 65 x 89 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 38.5 cm . Seat depth: 46 cm . Seat height from the ground: 42.5 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 65.5 cm . Mesh design . Rust and weather resistant . Maximum loaded capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Cushion included: No . Table: . Colour: Anthracite . Frame material: Powder-coated steel with electrophoresis treatment . Screw material: Stainless steel . Hardware material: Galvanised steel . Dimensions: 80 x 72.5 cm (Diameter x H) . Delivery contains: . 4 x Stackable garden chair . 1 x Table