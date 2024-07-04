5 Piece Garden Dining Set Solid Wood Teak

Enjoy a nice meal or afternoon tea in your outdoor space with this wooden Batavia garden dining set! Featuring delicate, curved armrests and decorative carvings, this garden furniture set will become the focal point of your garden and patio! Sturdy material: Solid teak wood is a beautiful natural material. It has been seasoned, kiln dried and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance. Practical tabletop: The sturdy tabletop of this dining table offers you space to place snacks, fruit baskets, decorative items and various other necessities. Trendy design: This beautifully designed dining set will add a touch of rustic charm to your garden and is very suitable for relaxing outdoors with your friends and family. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Batavia chair: . Material: Fine sanded teak hard wood with teak oil finish . Chair dimensions: 55 x 54 x 83.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 64 cm . Maximum load capacity: 110 kg . Batavia table: . Material: Fine sanded teak hard wood with waterbased finish . Table dimensions: 85 x 85 x 75 cm (W x D x H) . Top thickness: 2 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 4 x Batavia chair . 1 x Batavia table