5 Piece Garden Sofa Set Solid Wood Douglas

This garden sofa set is the perfect addition to your backyard, terrace, or patio, providing a comfortable and inviting space for chatting with family and friends or simply relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. Solid douglas wood: Solid douglas wood is a highly durable wood that works well for outdoors. Douglas wood is also strong enough to work with minimum care, even under the influence of the weather. Comfortable seat experience: This outdoor furniture, complete with backrests, offers a comfortable seating experience. Slatted design: The slatted design of the outdoor sofa effectively prevents water from pooling, ensuring that the seat remains dry and free from potential rot. Modular design: This outdoor furniture set has a modular design, making it completely flexible and easy to move around, so you can create a customised outdoor furniture arrangement. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Armless sofa: . Material: Solid douglas wood (untreated) . Dimensions: 63.5 x 73 x 78 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 63.5 x 63.5 cm (W x D) . Backrest height: 40 cm . Seat height from the ground: 38 cm . Corner sofa: . Material: Solid douglas wood (untreated) . Dimensions: 73 x 73 x 78 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 38 cm . Seat size: 63.5 x 63.5 cm (W x D) . Footstool: . Material: Solid douglas wood (untreated) . Dimensions: 63.5 x 63.5 x 38 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 63.5 x 63.5 cm (W x D) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Corner sofa . 2 x Armless sofa . 2 x Footstool