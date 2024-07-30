Marketplace.
3 Piece Folding Bistro set with Cream White Cushions Bamboo

3 Piece Folding Bistro set with Cream White Cushions Bamboo

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£299.99

£299.99/each

3 Piece Folding Bistro set with Cream White Cushions Bamboo
Enjoy a coffee or have a chat with your family and friends in the garden, backyard, or on the balcony with this comfortable bistro set! Durable material: Bamboo is known for its flexibility and hardness. Bamboo furniture is a good option when you want strong furniture made from natural materials. Soft and durable: Fabric features a simple and clean look while remaining breathable and long-lasting. Comfortable seat experience: This outdoor furniture set, complete with thickly padded cushions, offers a comfortable seating experience. Foldable design: The bistro set can be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation. Removable and washable cover: These seat cushions feature removable covers for easy washing and maintenance. The cushion covers have a flap at the back for easy attachment to the backrests. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Table: . Material: Bamboo . Dimensions: 45 x 45 cm (Diameter x H ) . Chair: . Material: Bamboo . Dimensions: 77 x 55 x 99-110 cm (W x D x H) . Armrest height from the ground: 64 cm . Cushion: . Colour: Cream white . Cover material: Fabric (100% polyester) . Seat cushion filling material: Foam . Back cushion filling material: Cotton fibre . Seat cushion dimensions: 47 x 42 x 4 cm (L x W x T) . Back cushion dimensions: 69 x 47 x 4 cm (L x W x T) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Round table . 2 x Chair . 2 x Seat cushion with removable and washable cover . 2 x Back cushion

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here