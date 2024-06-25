7 Piece Garden Dining Set Solid Wood Acacia

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Enjoy a nice meal or afternoon tea in your outdoor space with this wooden garden dining set! Solid acacia wood: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Practical tabletop: The sturdy tabletop of the dining table offers space to place snacks, fruit baskets, decorative items and other necessities. Comfortable seating: The dining chair is designed with a backrest and armrests to offer you a comfortable seating experience. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Table: . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 150 x 90 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 56 x 55.5 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 50 cm . Seat depth: 42.5 cm . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 66 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 6 x Chair

