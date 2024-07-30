7 Piece Garden Dining Set Poly Rattan

Create a compelling and cohesive aesthetic in your outdoor space with this garden dining set! Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is weather resistant and easy to clean. It remains beautiful on the outside for a long period of time. It offers great quality, convenience and an aesthetic look. Sturdy and stable frame: The steel frames make the patio set sturdy and stable for daily outdoor use. Practical tabletop: The smooth tabletop of the dining table is made of tempered glass which is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Additionally, the sturdy tabletop is perfect for placing meals, drinks, and other decorative items. Comfortable seating: The dining chair is designed with a backrest and armrest to offer you a comfortable seating experience. Practical footpads: The bistro set comes with footpads, which help it stand on the ground more firmly. Note:In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to protect it with a waterproof cover. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Table: . Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 160 x 80 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Material: Steel, polyethylene with a rattan look . Dimensions: 56 x 64 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 44 x 46 cm (W x D) . Seat height: 47 cm . Armrest height: 64 cm . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 6 x Chair