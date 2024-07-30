Marketplace.
7 Piece Garden Dining Set Poly Rattan

7 Piece Garden Dining Set Poly Rattan

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£624.99

£624.99/each

7 Piece Garden Dining Set Poly Rattan
Create a compelling and cohesive aesthetic in your outdoor space with this garden dining set! Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is weather resistant and easy to clean. It remains beautiful on the outside for a long period of time. It offers great quality, convenience and an aesthetic look. Sturdy and stable frame: The steel frames make the patio set sturdy and stable for daily outdoor use. Practical tabletop: The smooth tabletop of the dining table is made of tempered glass which is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Additionally, the sturdy tabletop is perfect for placing meals, drinks, and other decorative items. Comfortable seating: The dining chair is designed with a backrest and armrest to offer you a comfortable seating experience. Practical footpads: The bistro set comes with footpads, which help it stand on the ground more firmly. Note:In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to protect it with a waterproof cover. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Table: . Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 160 x 80 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Material: Steel, polyethylene with a rattan look . Dimensions: 56 x 64 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 44 x 46 cm (W x D) . Seat height: 47 cm . Armrest height: 64 cm . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 6 x Chair

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here