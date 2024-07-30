Marketplace.
5 Piece Garden Dining Set Black Polypropylene and Solid Wood

5 Piece Garden Dining Set Black Polypropylene and Solid Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£305.99

£305.99/each

5 Piece Garden Dining Set Black Polypropylene and Solid Wood
This garden dining set is a great choice for al fresco dining or just relaxing in the garden, backyard, or on the patio. Robust and stable: Solid acacia wood is known for its strength and durability. Its diverse colours and unique grain patterns give it an attractive appearance. With good stability and resistance to weathering, it is ideal for crafting indoor and outdoor furniture. Practical design: The outdoor chair eliminates the armrest design and only comes with a backrest, allowing you to have more freedom of movement while still enjoying a comfortable experience. Sturdy tabletop: The outdoor table offers excellent support for holding your drinks, snacks, fruit baskets, and your favourite decorations. Foldable design: The outdoor dining table and chairs can be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Table: . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 90 x 90 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Parasol hole diameter: 5 cm . Foldable . Garden chair: . Colour: Black . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish, polypropylene . Dimensions: 41 x 52.5 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 38 x 32.5 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 44 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Cushion included: No . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 4 x Garden chair

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here