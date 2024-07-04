7 Piece Garden Dining Set Solid Wood Acacia and Textilene

Marketplace.
Enjoy a nice meal outdoors with your family and friends with this wooden garden dining set! Solid acacia wood: The outdoor dining set is made of solid acacia wood. Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Adjustable and foldable function: The garden chair can be adjusted in 5 positions, so you can always find the most comfortable seating position. It can also be folded away to save space when not in use. Practical design: There is a parasol hole in the tabletop so you can easily attach a parasol to create a shady spot. Sturdy tabletop: This garden dining table provides you with a sturdy tabletop. You can place your snacks, drinks and any of your favourite decorations. Easy-to-clean surface: The oil-finished surface makes this garden dining table and chairs easy to clean with a damp cloth. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Garden table: . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: (160-240) x 100 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Extendable . Garden chair: . Colour: Black . Material: Solid wood acacia wood with an oil finish, textilene . Dimensions: 57.5 x 72 x 109 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 43 cm . Reclining backrest (in 5 positions) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Cushion included: No . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 6 x Garden chair

