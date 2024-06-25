3 Piece Garden Bistro Set Honey Brown Solid Wood Pine

This wooden garden bistro set provides you with a leisurely and comfortable time with your family and friends. Solid pine wood: This bistro set is made of solid pine wood. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy top: The garden table of the outdoor bistro set has a sturdy top, which is perfect for placing your drinks, food and other decorative items. Practical design: These wooden bar stools have no backrest, so you can sit comfortably on either side of the stools and store them under the countertop when not in use. Wide applications: With its minimalist design, the patio bistro set can be integrated into any corner of the garden, patio, balcony, backyard, etc. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Honey brown . Material: Solid pinewood . Garden table dimensions: 82.5 x 82.5 x 76 cm (L x W x H) . Garden stool dimensions (each): 40 x 36 x 45 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 2 x Garden stool