5 Piece Garden Dining Set Poly Rattan Grey

Create a compelling and cohesive aesthetic in your outdoor space with this garden dining set! The dining table is made of solid acacia wood and durable steel, making it sturdy and stable. The oil-finished surface also makes it suitable for outdoor use. Featuring a steel frame covered with weather-resistant PE rattan, the dining chairs are sturdy and easy to clean. These garden chairs can be stacked to save space when not in use. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Table: . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 150 x 90 x 72 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Grey . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 55.5 x 53.5 x 95 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 34 x 43 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 44 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 64 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 4 x Chair