Marketplace.
10 Piece Garden Sofa Set with Cushions Black Poly Rattan

10 Piece Garden Sofa Set with Cushions Black Poly Rattan

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£659.99

£659.99/each

10 Piece Garden Sofa Set with Cushions Black Poly Rattan
This garden sofa set is the perfect addition to your backyard, terrace, or patio, providing a comfortable and inviting space for chatting with family and friends or simply relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is a strong, low-maintenance synthetic material that looks like natural rattan. It's lightweight, easy to clean, and commonly used for outdoor furniture due to its durability and weather-resistant properties. Comfortable seat experience: This outdoor sofa, complete with thickly padded cushions, offers a comfortable seating experience. Removable and washable cover: These seat cushions feature removable covers for easy washing and maintenance. Modular design: This outdoor furniture set has a modular design, making it completely flexible and easy to move around, so you can create a customised outdoor furniture arrangement. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . UV-resistant . Plastic adjustable feet . Assembly required: Yes . Arm sofa: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 65.5 x 62 x 69 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 55 x 55 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 37 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 55 cm . Armrest width: 10 cm . Corner seat: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 62 x 62 x 69 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 55 x 55 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 37 cm . Centre seat: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 55 x 62 x 69 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 55 x 55 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 37 cm . Stool: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 55 x 55 x 37 cm (W x D x H) . Storage shelf: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions (L): 112 x 27 x 55 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (S): 58 x 27 x 55 cm (L x W x H) . Cushion: . Colour: Cream white . Cover material: Fabric (100% polyester) . Seat cushion filling material: Foam . Back cushion filling material: cotton fibre . Seat cushion dimensions: 55 x 55 x 3 cm (W x D x T) . Back cushion dimensions: 55 x 45 x 13 cm (L x W x T) . Delivery contains: . 2 x Arm sofa . 1 x Corner seat . 4 x Centre seat . 1 x Garden stool . 2 x Storage shelf . 8 x Back cushion . 8 x Seat cushion with removable and washable cover

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here