5 Piece Folding Outdoor Dining Set Steel Poly Rattan Black

This outdoor rattan bar set will make a great addition to your garden or patio. It can also be used as a dining set. This bar set is made of weather-resistant and waterproof PE rattan, making it easy to clean, hard-wearing and suitable for daily use. The table and chairs have a sturdy and durable powder-coated steel frame. Thanks to the lightweight construction, all items are easy to move. The bar stools have integrated footrests to add to their seating comfort. The table and stools can be easily folded when not in use, thus saving a lot of storage space. Delivery includes 1 folding bar table and 4 folding bar chairs. Assembly is easy. Note: We recommend covering the set in the rain, snow or frost. Important information - Rattan colour: Black . Material: PE rattan + powder-coated steel frame . Table dimensions: 60 x 60 x 101 cm (L x W x H) . Chair dimensions: 46 x 58 x 105 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 42 cm . Seat depth: 41 cm . Seat height from the ground: 68 cm . Each chair has an integrated footrest . Easy to assemble . Delivery includes: 1 x folding bar table, 4 x folding bar chair