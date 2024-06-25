Marketplace.
7 Piece Outdoor Dining Set Solid Acacia Wood

This stylish and contemporary dining set consists of 1 oval extension table and 6 folding chairs and will add a luxurious touch to any dinner. Our wooden garden furniture set will be the focal point of your garden, terrace or patio. The dining set is made of high-quality acacia wood, a tropical hard wood, which is weather-resistant and durable for years of use. The oil finished surface is also easy to clean with a damp cloth. The chair can be adjusted to 5 positions which will provide you with optimal seating comfort. The table and the chairs can be folded to save space when not in use. Delivery includes 1 oval extension table and 6 folding chairs. Important information - Material: Acacia wood (oil finished) . Colour: Natural wood . Table size: (150-200) x 100 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair size: 57 x 69 x 111 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery includes: . 1 x Oval extension table . 6 x Folding chair with 5 positions . Easy to assemble

