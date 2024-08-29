7 Piece Garden Lounge Set Solid Wood Douglas

This wooden garden lounge set has an elegant design and is a great choice for relaxing and enjoying in the garden or patio. Solid douglas wood: Solid douglas wood is a highly durable wood that works well for outdoors. Douglas wood is also strong enough to work with minimum care, even under the influence of the weather. Slatted design: The slatted design of the wooden lounge set prevents water accumulation, keeping the seat dry and preventing unnecessary rotting. Comfortable seat experience: The backrest and armrest add extra seating comfort for the garden furniture set. Modular design: This outdoor furniture set has a modular design, making it completely flexible and easy to move around, so you can create a customised outdoor furniture arrangement. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Corner seat: . Material: Solid douglas wood (untreated) . Dimensions: 73 x 73 x 78 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 63.5 x 63.5 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 38 cm . Centre seat: . Material: Solid douglas wood (untreated) . Dimensions: 63.5 x 73 x 78 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 63.5 x 63.5 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 38 cm . Footstool: . Material: Solid douglas wood (untreated) . Dimensions: 63.5 x 63.5 x 38 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 63.5 x 63.5 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 38 cm . Delivery contains: . 3 x Corner seat . 3 x Centre seat . 1 x Footstool