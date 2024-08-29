Garden Chairs 2 pcs Grey 60x48x91 cm Solid Wood Pine

These wooden garden chairs are ideal for having dinner, reading and relaxing with your family and friends. Solid pine wood: These patio chairs are made of solid pine wood. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pinewood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Stable wooden frame: The wooden frame of the outdoor chair ensures sturdiness and stability. Practical design: You can place the chair in the garden or on your outdoor patio to enjoy great books and a cup of coffee. Note:In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to protect it with a waterproof cover. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 60 x 48 x 91 cm (W x D x H) . Seat depth: 44 cm . Armrest height from the seat: 19 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Delivery contains: . 2 x Garden chair