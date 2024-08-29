Garden Sofa with Table and Cushions L-Shaped Beige Poly Rattan

This L-shaped garden sofa is the perfect addition to your garden, terrace, or patio, providing a comfortable and inviting space for chatting with family and friends or simply relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is a strong, low-maintenance synthetic material that looks like natural rattan. It's lightweight, easy to clean, and commonly used for outdoor furniture due to its durability and weather-resistant properties. Comfortable seat experience: This outdoor furniture, complete with thickly padded cushions, offers a comfortable seating experience. Glass tabletop: The outdoor table's top is made from strong and durable tempered glass, making it easy to clean with a damp cloth and adding a touch of elegance to your outdoor space. Removable and washable cover: These seat cushions feature removable covers for easy washing and maintenance. Robust and stable frame: The powder-coated steel frame ensures that the garden furniture is strong and stable for daily outdoor use. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . UV-resistant . Plastic adjustable feet . Assembly required: Yes . L-shaped sofa: . Colour: Beige . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Overall dimensions: 175 x 175 x 75 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 163 x 52 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 40 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 61 cm . Table: . Colour: Beige . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 50 x 50 x 33 cm (L x W x H) . Cushion: . Colour: Cream white . Cover material: Fabric (100% polyester) . Seat cushion filling material: Foam . Back cushion filling material: Cotton fibre . Seat cushion dimensions: 55/110 x 53 x 3 cm (W x D x T) . Back cushion dimensions: 55 x 40 x 8 cm (L x W x T) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden table . 1 x L-shaped sofa . 6 x Back cushion . 3 x Seat cushion with removable and washable cover