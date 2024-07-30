4 Piece Bistro Set Solid Acacia Wood Grey

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This wooden bistro set exudes a rustic charm and will make a great addition to your outdoor living space. This set is made of solid acacia wood, a tropical hardwood, which is weather-resistant, highly durable and suitable for outdoor use. The grey washed surface also makes the set easy to clean with a damp cloth. The table and chairs are foldable for easy storage and transport. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Solid acacia wood (sanded) with a grey wash finish . Table dimensions: 90 x 50 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Corner bench dimensions: 140 x 100 x 91 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Folding chair dimensions: 48.5 x 57.5 x 91 cm (W x D x H) . Weather-resistant . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 1 x Corner bench . 2 x Folding chair

