Director's Chairs 2 pcs Solid Teak Wood Red

These wooden director's chairs will make a cool addition to any outdoor living space. These lightweight yet sturdy chairs can be folded away when not in use for easy storage and transport. Solid teak wood: Solid teak wood is a beautiful natural material. It has been seasoned, kiln dried and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance. Wide applications: The solid director's chair can be used as a lounge chair in the garden or on the balcony as well as a camping chair for fishing. Foldable design: The outdoor director's chair can be easily folded, which is convenient for transport and storage. Good to know:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to protect it with a waterproof cover. The chair is intended for home use and not recommended for commercial or high-frequency business settings. Important information - Colour: Red . Material: Fine sanded teak hard wood with waterbase finish, fabric . Dimensions: 57.5 x 54.5 x 85 cm (W x D x H) . Seat depth: 39 cm . Seat height: 46 cmDelivery conatins:2 x Director's chair