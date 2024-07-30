Marketplace.
7 Piece Garden Dining Set Black

7 Piece Garden Dining Set Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£579.99

£579.99/each

7 Piece Garden Dining Set Black
This garden dining set is an excellent choice for your garden, patio or terrace. The garden chair is made of PE rattan, making it weather-resistant and durable. The table features a WPC tabletop with simple line, which is easy to clean and suitable for outdoor use. The aluminium frames also ensure the stability and studiness for this set. Thanks to the lightweight construction, this outdoor furniture set is easy to move. Note: We recommend covering the furniture set in the rain, snow or frost. Important information - Table: . Colour: Black . Material: WPC, aluminium . Dimensions: 150 x 90 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, aluminium with powder-coated finish . Dimensions: 55 x 64 x 105 cm (W x D x H) . Chair's backrest reclines in 7 positions . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 6 x Chair

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here