5 Piece Garden Dining Set Solid Teak Wood

This wooden garden dining set adds a touch of natural charm to your kitchen, garden, or patio. Constructed from extremely durable teak hardwood, this piece of teak furniture has been seasoned, kiln-dried, and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance, making it far more suitable for garden furniture than any other kind of wood. Teak wood is the perfect choice if you want to purchase a long-lasting piece of garden furniture. A beautiful water-based finish is applied to give the wood a warm colour. Thanks to the extra thick tabletop and big legs, this solid wood table is very durable and can comfortably accommodate your guests. The chairs feature a refined look that can instantly blend into any living space. With its water-resistant feature and classic look, you can place this furniture set anywhere around your sweet home ‚Äì indoors or outside! Important information - Material: Fine sanded teak hard wood with waterbase finish . Table dimensions: 150 x 90 x 77 cm (L x W x H) . Table top frame thickness: 28 mm (allowance +/- 2 mm) . Table top slats thickness: 12 mm (allowance +/- 2 mm) . Table leg size: 5 x 5 cm (W x D) . Chair dimensions: 50 x 53 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 50 cm . Seat depth: 43 cm . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Suitable for indoor and outdoor use . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 4 x Chair