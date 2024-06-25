Bar Stools 2 pcs Honey Brown 40x42x120 cm Solid Wood Pine

These wooden bar stools exude a rustic charm and bring an inviting ambience to your patio or balcony. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Made of solid pine wood, these stools are durable for outdoor use. Reasonable design: The seat height of the chair is 75 cm, which is suitable for most people's height. Whether it‚Äôs eating or talking, you can have a comfortable experience. Additional comfort: The backrest and footrest of the wooden bar chair create extra space to relax your back and legs. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Honey brown . Material: Solid pine wood . Dimensions (each): 40 x 42 x 120 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Bar stool