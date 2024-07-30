3 Piece Garden Dining Set Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Create a compelling and cohesive aesthetic in your outdoor space with this garden dining set! The dinner table is made of solid acacia wood with an oil finish, which makes it stable, durable and easy to maintain. Featuring a powder-coated steel frame covered with weather-resistant PE rattan, these dining chairs are sturdy and easy to clean. Meanwhile, these outdoor chairs are lightweight and can be stacked to save space when not in use. Important note: We recommend covering the dining set during rain, snow and frost for its best service to last. Important information - Table: . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 88 x 88 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Black . Material: PE (polyethylene) rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 51 x 60 x 87 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 48 cm . Seat height from the ground: 42 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 2 x Chair

Create a compelling and cohesive aesthetic in your outdoor space with this garden dining set! The dinner table is made of solid acacia wood with an oil finish, which makes it stable, durable and easy to maintain. Featuring a powder-coated steel frame covered with weather-resistant PE rattan, these dining chairs are sturdy and easy to clean. Meanwhile, these outdoor chairs are lightweight and can be stacked to save space when not in use. Important note: We recommend covering the dining set during rain, snow and frost for its best service to last. Important information - Table: . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 88 x 88 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Black . Material: PE (polyethylene) rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 51 x 60 x 87 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 48 cm . Seat height from the ground: 42 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 2 x Chair

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.