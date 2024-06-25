Garden Reclining Chairs 2 pcs Plastic Green

Elevate the comfort of your outdoor area with this stylish garden chair set. They are ideal for chatting with family and friends or just enjoying the soothing sunbathing! The reclining chairs are made of durable plastic, which makes them weather resistant and easy to clean. The chair backrest is adjustable, so that you can always find the most comfortable positions. They are lightweight, which makes them easy to move around. When not in use, you can folded it up to save space. Delivery includes 2 chairs. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: Plastic . Dimensions (unfolded): 60 x 61 x 109 cm (W x D x H) . Dimensions (folded): 59 x 88 x 11 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 45 cm . Seat depth: 50 cm . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Armrest height: 62 cm . Reclining backrest . Weather resistant and easy to clean . Easy to store with foldable design . Delivery contains: . 2 x Reclining chair