2-Seater Garden Adirondack Chair Solid Fir Wood Grey

Relax and take a load off in the garden or on the patio with this comfortable wooden Adirondack chair! This 2-seater garden chair, crafted from solid fir wood, features a sturdy frame and is stable. It is weather resistant and easy to maintain. The ergonomically designed structure also ensures optimal comfort. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Solid fir wood . Dimensions: 119.5 x 85.5 x 89.5 cm(W x D x H) . Seat width: 100 cm . Seat depth: 49 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 52 cm . Max. loading capacity: 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No