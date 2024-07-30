Folding Garden Chairs 2 pcs¬†Cream White Fabric

These folding garden chairs will make a cool addition to any outdoor living space. These lightweight yet sturdy chairs can be folded away when not in use for easy storage and transport. Durable fabric: The fabric features a simple and clean look, and is breathable and durable. Sturdy frame: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Its oil finish makes the director's chair suitable for outdoor use. Wide applications: The solid garden chair can be used as a lounge chair in the garden or on the balcony as well as a camping chair for fishing. Foldable design: The outdoor director's chair can be easily folded, which is convenient for transport and storage. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Cream white . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish, fabric (100% polyester) . Dimensions (each): 54 x 53.5 x 85.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat depth: 46 cm . Seat height: 47 cm . Cushion included: No . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Chair