Marketplace.
Folding Garden Chairs 2 pcs¬†Cream White Fabric

Folding Garden Chairs 2 pcs¬†Cream White Fabric

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£116.99

£116.99/each

Folding Garden Chairs 2 pcs¬†Cream White Fabric
These folding garden chairs will make a cool addition to any outdoor living space. These lightweight yet sturdy chairs can be folded away when not in use for easy storage and transport. Durable fabric: The fabric features a simple and clean look, and is breathable and durable. Sturdy frame: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Its oil finish makes the director's chair suitable for outdoor use. Wide applications: The solid garden chair can be used as a lounge chair in the garden or on the balcony as well as a camping chair for fishing. Foldable design: The outdoor director's chair can be easily folded, which is convenient for transport and storage. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Cream white . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish, fabric (100% polyester) . Dimensions (each): 54 x 53.5 x 85.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat depth: 46 cm . Seat height: 47 cm . Cushion included: No . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Chair

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here